Wednesday Jun 09 2021
Salma Hayek recalls her experience of working with Harvey Weinstein

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Salma Hayek has opened up further about her experience working with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein on the 2003 Frida Kahlo biopic Frida.

The Hollywood actress, in new interview, revealed that the convicted sex offender used her 'way of screaming' to try and 'repress' her further.

Salma Hayek first went public in 2017 with allegations of sexual harassment towards her while she was making the 2002 film Frida.

Shedding light on that shooting experience again, Hayek revealed: ‘Some people got raped. It makes you wonder if you had said something [back then], would it have been different?

'How come I didn’t have the courage? But I dealt with it to the best of my ability at the time.'

In conversation with InStyle, she revealed: 'For me Frida was a political statement, a social statement, a feminist statement.'Salma managed an Oscar nomination for her work on the film despite her working conditions.

The actress went on to say: 'It was my way of screaming. And Harvey used my way of screaming to repress me even more. So I could not let him win.'

She was one of more than 80 women, including Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Asia Argento and Gwyneth Paltrow, who levelled accusations of sexual assault, harassment and rape at Weinstein, who is now serving 23 years behind bars.

Salma Hayek has previously discussed how ‘painful’ it was to recover from her experience with Weinstein, crediting the involvement of so many other women in his downfall as ‘really healing’.

