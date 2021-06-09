Kim Kardashian still devastated over divorce drama with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's issues are 'still not fully resolved' and things are pretty emotional

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still hurting over their bitter differences that led to the breakdown of their marriage.



The former couple's issues are 'still not fully resolved' and things are pretty emotional between them.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight, "The entire situation between Kim and Kanye is still pretty emotional and not fully resolved, so it's been hard to completely close this chapter."

"The kids spend the majority of the time with Kim and have been for a while. Kim has more control over their schedules. If Kanye does see them, Kim will have a say in what that entails."

However, Kim revealed that she is not focusing on any rumours regarding Kanye as she is focused on her kids.

"Kim can get overwhelmed at times, but she really has a handle on juggling so much with the kids and work as of late," the source said. "She's feeling really confident and continually having the support of her family and loved ones has been game-changing for her."



"She feels very fortunate and isn't too focused on Kanye's dating life or rumors about him right now," the source added.