Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Web Desk

British actor Ben Roberts dies

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

British actor Ben Roberts, who was best known for his role in The Bill, has died aged 70, according to the local media on Wednesday.

His agent confirmed that the actor, who starred in the hit ITV police drama from 1987 to 2000, passed away on Monday.

In a Twitter statement his agent said,  "Remembering the wonderful Ben Roberts who sadly passed away on Monday."

"Best known as Chief Inspector Derek Conway in The Bill & he had an extensive career in theatre, TV & film."

Our thoughts are with his wife Helen and family at this time."

The TV star was born Bennett Roberts in July 1950.

