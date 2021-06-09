Nikki Reed sheds light on feud with Evan Rachel Wood

Nikki Reed gets candid about her years-long feud with Evan Rachel Wood.

While speaking with Story + Rain she shared about her feud with her Thirteen costar and how motherhood eventually helped them heal their rift.

She said that they “didn’t speak” and “were too young to realize this at the time, but there were a lot of people that were kind of pitting us against each other, and making it a competitive atmosphere. Which, now, in hindsight, I'm like, 'Of course, because isn't that the recipe for how [to] treat all young women in this industry?'"

"But the amazing thing is that her and I have reconnected. In our early 20's I reached out and I was like, 'Hey, what happened?! You know, I love you so much, and I don't know what happened.'"

She shared that the pair met up one day to discuss where they went wrong.

"We sat down together and we had two hours of just, like, vomiting up all of our feelings and emotions about the process," Reed said.

"We really connected the dots and moved past it in that one sit-down."

"She and I are so close now," the actress said, adding that they "speak weekly, sometimes daily" and "Facetime together."

"We grew up together and I think like all relationships, we took a little break in the beginning while we figured out who we were, and as you know now, she obviously had a very intense period of time where she was, I think, going through a lot of her own stuff," Reed said.

"And so, as adults, to be able to reconnect and talk as moms together now, we're both moms, we have a lot of shared experiences."