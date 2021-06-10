 
Thursday Jun 10 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

CTD includes PSP leader Anis Advocate in 'RAW links' investigation

By
OCOur Correspondent

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

  • PSP leader Anis Advocate included in MQM-RAW links probe.
  • This is not an ordinary matter, says senior CTD officer.
  • Anis and former MQM leader Farooq Sattar had earlier been called by CTD for questioning about their alleged involvement in incidents of terrorism in Hyderabad.

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department in Sindh has blocked the CNIC of Pak Sarzameen Party leader Anis Advocate after formally including him in an investigation about the training of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) activists by Indian spy agency RAW.

The former MQM leader's passport and mobile phone were seized by the CTD too for forensic analysis.

After being questioned about his role in recruiting MQM workers on RAW's behalf for training in India, the CTD termed his answers "unsatisfactory.

Read more: Anis Khan Advocate joins Kamal's band of MQM dissidents

He was then made a formal part of the investigation.

“This is not an ordinary matter, as he is facing serious allegations of calling MQM activists in a third country, where he gave directives to select MQM workers to get them trained in India through RAW,” said a senior CTD officer.

If Anis leaves the city, he may be treated as an absconder, the CTD officer said.

Anis and former MQM leader Farooq Sattar had earlier been called by the CTD for questioning about their alleged involvement in incidents of terrorism in Hyderabad. A notice had been served on Sattar to appear at the CTD Civil Lines police station at 12pm on June 5.

According to the notice, three suspects, Naeem Khan, Imran Ahmed and Aleemuddin, had been arrested during a raid in Landhi on May 28 for their alleged ties to RAW and involvement in terrorism.

Read more: Muhammad Anwar says MQM received funding from India

CTD officials said the suspects had claimed receiving assistance from Sattar, Anis and others in terrorist activities in Karachi and Hyderabad. The CTD had issued a similar notice to the PSP leader.

On March 20, 2016, Anis had announced he was joining the PSP after abandoning the MQM. 

