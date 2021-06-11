18 killed as passenger bus turns turtle in Balochistan's Khuzdar

Khuzdar passenger coach crash kills 18.

Rescue and Levies personnel rush to the spot and start rescue operations.

Bus crashed because of over-speeding, say sources

A passenger coach has crashed in Khuzdar, killing 18 people.



According to Geo News, the passenger coach was traveling from Wadh to Dadu when it met with an accident at Khori in Khuzdar district of Balochistan, as a result of which 15 people on the bus died on the spot while 30 others were injured.

As soon as the accident was reported, rescue and Levies personnel rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

The injured and deceased were shifted to Teaching Hospital Khuzdar, where three more people died and the death toll rose to 18.

The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.

Sources said that the passenger coach lost control and turned turtle because it was over-speeding.