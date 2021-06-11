 
Friday Jun 11 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital

Veteran Bollywood star Dilip Kumar has been discharged from hospital and is going home, his family friend Faisal Farooqui has confirmed.

Faisal shared an update about the health of Dilip Kumar on the actor’s official Twitter handle on Friday.

He tweeted, “With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital.”

Faisal continued “God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar. --Faisal Farooqui #DilipKumar #healthupdate.”

On Wednesday, Dilip underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure after he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning over complaints of breathing issues.


