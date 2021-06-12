Emilia Clarke names the culprit behind ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

Almost two years after the infamous coffee cup gaffe on Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke has broken her silence about whether she was to blame or not.

During an appearance on Texting With digital series, the Last Christmas actor, 34, pointed fingers at the showrunner and co-creator of the HBO series, D. B. Weiss as the culprit of the snafu that made headlines and left fans in fits.

The disposable cup error came up in conversation when Clarke was asked about her morning drink of choice.

"It's not Starbucks – spoiler. I'm going to say it again for the record: was not mine. Looking at you, Dan Weiss,” she said.

In the final season of the show, aired in May 2019, a modern-day disposable coffee cup was spotted right in front of Clarke’s character of Daenerys.

After the fiasco that was unleashed after the mistake aired, Weiss and his producing partner David Benioff addressed the debacle and termed it a “funny” incident.

"We were concentrating so much on Daenerys and Jon Snow that we just didn't see this coffee cup right in the middle,” Benioff said in a chat with Star Channel in Japan.

"So at first I couldn't believe it, and then it was an embarrassment because, 'How did we not see this coffee cup in the middle of the shot?' And then, eventually, it was just funny. This one is just a mistake, and it's kind of funny to us now,” he added.