Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau hard launch sparks comparison with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry moved on with Justin Trudeau after breaking off engagement with Orlando Bloom

Justin Trudeau and Orlando Bloom are miles apart, and their different attitudes towards Katy Perry in public took social media by storm when the singer showed off her love for the diplomat on social media.

After the pop star, 41, shared a carousel of pictures from her trip to Tokyo with the former Prime Minister, 53, fans noticed that the dinner date video looked familiar.

Upon a deep dive, they discovered that the E.T. hitmaker had shared a similar video with her then-fiancé, the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 48, a year ago.

The video showed Perry trying out a dish, as Trudeau watched with a loving smile. In a side-by-side comparison, social media sleuths shared a clip that appeared to be taken at the same eatery, of Bloom and the Roar songstress drinking a beverage in silence.

Sharing the clips on X, fans dissected the two videos, claiming that the Teenage Dream singer appears much happier and comfortable with Trudeau than Bloom.

One wrote, “from Orlando Bloom causing her 2017 identity crisis with 'I love katheryn, not Katy Perry' to Justin Trudeau always front row singing her month old single bandaids perfectly..,” while another added, “Glad she's free of Orlando.”

A third chimed in, “yesss she's finally found a supportive non jealous man, orlando held her down for many years.”