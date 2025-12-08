James Gunn gives first sneak peek into upcoming 'Supergirl' movie

'Supergirl' featuring Milly Alcock is set to release on June 26, 2026

James Gunn has officially teased the first look of the upcoming Supergirl movie.

Featuring Milly Alcock in the lead role, the small snippet shared by the DC CEO showed the actress sitting in a deserted area while seemingly a spaceship can be seen landing behind her.

Towards the end, the video reads, “the wait is almost over”.

Gunn, while dropping this sneak peek, mentioned in the caption “Teaser trailer this week #Supergirl.”

Fans seemed quite excited for the new film as they immediately rushed to the comment section express their emotions.

“Ahhhhhh, cannot wait for this! So cool”, wrote one DC fan.

Meanwhile, a DC fanpage commented, “I'm sat, the theater employees are scared and asking me to leave because it's "not Summer 2026 yet" but I'm simply too seated.”

The forthcoming action sci-fi will star Milly as Kara Zor El aka the Supergirl. Meanwhile, Aquaman famed Jason Momoa will be playing his dream role “Lobo”, the antagonist in the film.

Supergirl 2026 will also star Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham.

Backed by Warner Bros, the new DC movie is slated to release on June 26, 2026.