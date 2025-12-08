Kate Winslet lashes out at actors obsessing over 'cosmetic surgeries'

Kate Winslet wants people to embrace their natural beauty

Kate Winslet has expressed her anger and frustration over how celebrities are embracing cosmetic surgeries so proudly.

The Titanic actress believes that people should age naturally and not run after artificial techniques to make themselves look young or fit.

Winslet thinks that many actors have become obsessed with chasing the idea of perfection just to get more likes on Instagram.

She stated, “It upsets me so much. It is devastating. If a person’s self-esteem is so bound up in how they look, it’s frightening.

It upsets Kate whenever she hears that so many people are on weight loss medicines.

“It’s puzzling because I have moments when I think it’s better, when I look at actresses at events dressed how they want, whichever shape but then so many people are on weight-loss drugs.”

In conversation with The Sunday Times, The Holiday actress said, “It’s so varied. Some are making choices to be themselves; others do everything they can to not be themselves.”

The 50-year-old feels bothered than ever that people have no regard for their health.

“And do they know what they are putting in? The disregard for one’s health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever. It is f****** chaos out there”, she elaborated.

Work wise, Winslet is all set to make her directorial debut with Goodbye June.