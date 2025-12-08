Ariana Grande hits massive streaming milestone with ‘Eternal Sunshine'

Billie Eilish hits massive streaming milestone with ‘Eternal Sunshine’

Ariana Grande checked off a massive streaming milestone with her album Eternal Sunshine.

Her seventh studio album has reached six billion streams on Spotify, making it her fifth and fastest album to achieve this.

Released on March 8, 2024, Eternal Sunshine featured 13 songs on its standard version, inspired by the film of the same name, and later got a deluxe version with more tracks.

With her new achievement the former a Nickelodeon star became the second female artist to achieve this milestone after Taylor Swift.

Grande’s albums that have reached over 6 billion streams are as follows:

thank u, next : Over 9.1 billion streams

: Over 9.1 billion streams Dangerous Woman : Over 8.4 billion streams

: Over 8.4 billion streams My Everything : Over 8.2 billion streams

: Over 8.2 billion streams Positions : Over 6.2 billion streams

: Over 6.2 billion streams Eternal Sunshine: Over 6 billion streams (her fastest album to reach this mark)

Other studio albums, Sweetener and Yours Truly, have approximately 5.7 billion and 2.2 billion streams, respectively.

Moreover, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress is the first female artist to have 22 songs surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify in total, across all her work, features, and holiday singles.

The five billion-stream songs from My Everything album, including Problem, Break Free, Bang Bang, One Last Time, and Love Me Harder, make it the album from 2014 with the most songs to reach this milestone.