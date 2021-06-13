 
Sunday Jun 13 2021
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in her latest photos

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in her latest photos

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic delighted her millions of fans with latest stunning pictures with her friends as shooting of her new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar wrapped up in Zonguldak.

Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and posted her stunning photos.

Esra looked gorgeous in the latest dazzling pictures.

Esra Bilgic will share the screen space with her ‘Ertugrul’ co-star Ugur Gunes in new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar.

Earlier, she had posted behind-the-scene photos with Ugur Gunes from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar to confirm the shooting.

Now, according to some media outlets, the shooting of the most difficult scenes of the first episode in Zonguldak has been wrapped up.

