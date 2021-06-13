 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Thomas Markle says British public loved Meghan and Harry

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle said that his daughter and Prince Harry made a big mistake by leaving the British Royal family.

In a latest interview, the estranged father of the former US actress said that Meghan Markle and Harry made a mistake by stepping down from their roles as the British public loved them.

He said Meghan and Harry are not taking the right path, adding that he was not sure what's their ultimate plan.

"Leaving the royals [is the pair's biggest mistake] because that was what she married in to. That is what was explained to her," Thomas Markle was quoted as saying by Daily Star.

He added,  "The people of England loved her and loved Harry and they were the stars. And everybody loved them in England."

Thomas's remarks came days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child.

The couple's daughter was born in the United States where they moved to after parting their ways with the royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Dua Lipa becomes the 'most listened to' artist in the world

Dua Lipa becomes the 'most listened to' artist in the world

Bidens to have tea with Queen Elizabeth as G7 ends

Bidens to have tea with Queen Elizabeth as G7 ends
Sean Penn directorial 'Flag Day' features actress who played Lagertha in 'Vikings'

Sean Penn directorial 'Flag Day' features actress who played Lagertha in 'Vikings'
Boy George opens up about turning 60, new music and biopic

Boy George opens up about turning 60, new music and biopic
Kristen Bell shares daughter’s ‘threatening notes’

Kristen Bell shares daughter’s ‘threatening notes’
Harry and Meghan 'trying to be at peace' with royal family following Lili's birth

Harry and Meghan 'trying to be at peace' with royal family following Lili's birth
Liam Payne gears up for upcoming Disney film

Liam Payne gears up for upcoming Disney film
Meghan Markle's relative says she prefers never talking to the Duchess': Here's why

Meghan Markle's relative says she prefers never talking to the Duchess': Here's why
Liam Payne plans on making movie about visiting rehab over alcohol abuse

Liam Payne plans on making movie about visiting rehab over alcohol abuse
Queen Elizabeth’s parade time-lapse unveiled by palace

Queen Elizabeth’s parade time-lapse unveiled by palace
BTS show off 2021 Festa’s ARMY Corner Store

BTS show off 2021 Festa’s ARMY Corner Store
Man arrested after trespassing Kylie Jenner's home

Man arrested after trespassing Kylie Jenner's home

Latest

view all