Thomas Markle says British public loved Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle said that his daughter and Prince Harry made a big mistake by leaving the British Royal family.

In a latest interview, the estranged father of the former US actress said that Meghan Markle and Harry made a mistake by stepping down from their roles as the British public loved them.

He said Meghan and Harry are not taking the right path, adding that he was not sure what's their ultimate plan.

"Leaving the royals [is the pair's biggest mistake] because that was what she married in to. That is what was explained to her," Thomas Markle was quoted as saying by Daily Star.

He added, "The people of England loved her and loved Harry and they were the stars. And everybody loved them in England."

Thomas's remarks came days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child.

The couple's daughter was born in the United States where they moved to after parting their ways with the royal family.