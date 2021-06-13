 
Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Ahead of Punjab budget, more than 10 Opposition members meet CM Buzdar

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

More than 10 members of the Opposition on Sunday met with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, a day ahead of the Punjab budget.

The Opposition members were Punjab Assembly lawmakers belonging to the PML-N and PPP.

Among those present were Jalil Sharaqpuri, Chaudhry Ashraf Ansari, Muhammad Ghayasuddin, Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi, Raees Nabeel Ahmed, Azhar Abbas, Syed Abbasi Ali, Tahir Bashir Cheema, Younus Ansari and Masood Majeed.

The lawmakers apprised Buzdar of the problems respective to their constituencies, at which the chief minister assured them of a solution soon.

Buzdar, on the occasion, told the lawmakers his doors are open to everybody.

He said that the Punjab budget will open a new chapter for progress and prosperity in the province.

The chief minister promised greater allocations for education, health, agriculture, infrastructure and other sectors this time around.

He said that every district will have its own development package.

"The negative propaganda of conspirators has been buried for good," Buzdar said.

He added that Pakistan has no room for an corruption and corrupt elements.

The Punjab budget will be presented in the Punjab Assembly tomorrow (Monday) and so this meeting marks an important development ahead of the parliament session.



