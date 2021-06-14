 
Monday Jun 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Sindh schools can resume classes 6-8 from tomorrow: Saeed Ghani

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 14, 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday said that the Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus has decided to allow in-person learning at schools for classes 6-8 from Tuesday.

The education minister said the government has okayed to start classes with 50% attendance after reviewing the latest situation of the pandemic.

The minister added that if the COVID-19 condition improves further, primary classes will begin on June 21.

“Vaccination is mandatory for all teachers,” he maintained.

The provincial minister said that at present the coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi and Hyderabad is more than 5% but the situation is improving due to the rapid pace of vaccination.

Classes 9 and above had started from June 7 with strict coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had earlier issued instructions to keep all educational institutions in the province closed till June 7 due to rising COVID-19 positivity.

It is pertinent to mention that educational institutes across Pakistan have resumed physical classes while the teachers and support staff are being vaccinated on a priority basis.

