Coronavirus: Sindh govt announces end to two-day business shutdown

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced that businesses will now only be closed for one day - Sundays.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus on Monday, in which it was decided to close the business activity for one day instead of two days a week.



Taking notice of the news of issuance of certificate without getting vaccinated at the Expo Center, the Sindh Chief Minister directed the inspector-general and home department to take stern action against the persons concerned.



The Sindh CM said that he will not tolerate corruption or incompetence in any ongoing work against coronavirus.

He said that having a coronavirus jab should be made mandatory to get a driving license.



In the meeting, the CM that the rate of COVID-19 patients in Sindh has come down to 4.5% and some pressure on hospitals has eased now.

On June 12, 37,105 tests were conducted at the airport for those coming from abroad, out of which 80 people tested positive for coronavirus.

He shared more facts and figures, saying that so far 50 of the passengers from abroad have recovered. A total of 9.5% of the new cases were diagnosed in Karachi, 5.65% in Hyderabad, 12% in District East of Karachi and 9% in District South.

So far, 192 patients have died in June for COVID-19.