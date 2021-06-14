 
Monday Jun 14 2021
Evanna Lynch addresses thoughts on 'intimidating' Harry Potter stars

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Evanna Lynch addresses thoughts on 'intimidating' Harry Potter stars

Hollywood star Evanna Lynch recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her interactions with the main Harry Potter cast as well as the ‘intimidating’ feelings that followed.

The actor who played Luna Lovegood was quoted telling Us Weekly, “Emma was always so nice to me and made an effort to get to know me and make me feel at home, which was a huge deal coming from her.”

“And because I was such a big 'Harry Potter' fan, I was very nervous around those three and intimidated by them. And I used to be in the car on the way to set, kind of rehearsing conversations I’d have with them. And obviously, the conversations never worked out like that. I was so nervous. So, I just remember her being really kind and making a lot of effort to make me feel at home.

