Khursheed Shah, son released on two-day parole to attend funeral: family

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Khursheed Shah and his son Sindh MPA Syed Farrukh Shah have been released on parole, sources in their family said Tuesday.

The father-son duo have been released on parole for two days to attend the funeral of their close relative, their family said.

The funeral prayers for Khursheed's nephew Haris Shah will be offered at 11:30 am today, the family sources said.

Khursheed was freed on parole in May too when another nephew, Syed Adeel Shah, passed away.

Farrukh was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on Saturday, June 12, as he surrendered to a Sukkur court on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Later, he was produced before an accountability court in a case of assets beyond known sources of his means. NAB has filed a corruption case against him, his father and other relatives. Apart from Khursheed, who is the major accused, the other co-accused are his two wives, two sons, two nephews, contractors and alleged frontmen.

Khursheed was arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog’s Sukkur chapter on September 18, 2019.