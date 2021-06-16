 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Another Islamophobic incident in Canada

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

Toronto Police at the Islamic Institute of Toronto. CBC News

  • Canadian police arrest two people after they tried to break into a mosque. 
  • They threatened to to set off an explosive, according to witnesses.
  • Police say they were believed to be under the influence of illicit drugs. 

TORONTO: Just days after the horrific murder of a Muslim family in Ontario, another Islamophobic incident has been reported in which two people attempted to break into a mosque.

“Two people were arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to enter a mosque in Scarborough and threatening building staff, according to a CBC News report.

Police said they responded to a call from the Islamic Institute of Toronto at 1630 Neilson Rd, near Morningside Avenue and Finch Avenue East.

The CBC reported that a man and a woman tried to enter the building and uttered threats. “The intruders threatened to set off an explosive,” it added.

Police recovered no weapons or explosives while making the arrests. There is no word on charges so far.

"They were believed to be under the influence of illicit drugs," police said in a statement.

Related items

"While there is no evidence to suggest this is hate-motivated at this time, out of an abundance of caution, our Hate Crime Unit has been notified and will support the ongoing investigation," the statement added.

According to CBC News, the intruders tried to break into the mosque after walking through the open gates.

"They started banging the main door, but couldn't get in, so they went around, tried the side doors, gym doors, but none were open," Fareed Amin, the chair of the Islamic Institute of Toronto, told the publication.

While there were no physical injuries reported, according to the report, the custodian "is a bit shaken."

Due to the recent attack in London, Ontario, the members of the mosque were nervous, Amin said.

Toronto Police said the investigation is in the early stages and they will continue to update the public as it progresses.

More From World:

Biden appoints 32-year-old Lina Khan to rein in Big Tech

Biden appoints 32-year-old Lina Khan to rein in Big Tech
Western US braced for record heat wave

Western US braced for record heat wave
California celebrates ´reopening day´ as pandemic rules lifted

California celebrates ´reopening day´ as pandemic rules lifted
Before first reported cases in US, five states had coronavirus infections: study

Before first reported cases in US, five states had coronavirus infections: study
France starts vaccinating its 12-year-olds against COVID

France starts vaccinating its 12-year-olds against COVID
'Diamond rush' grips South African village after discovery of mystery stones

'Diamond rush' grips South African village after discovery of mystery stones
Gunmen kill four polio workers in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

Gunmen kill four polio workers in Afghanistan's Jalalabad
Iran vote frontrunner dismays activists

Iran vote frontrunner dismays activists
EU, US set to unveil truce in 17-year aircraft battle

EU, US set to unveil truce in 17-year aircraft battle
Births in Germany jump 10% in March to highest in 23 years

Births in Germany jump 10% in March to highest in 23 years
Doctors warn of coronavirus 'explosion' in India's Delhi after citizens defy social distancing norms

Doctors warn of coronavirus 'explosion' in India's Delhi after citizens defy social distancing norms
Canadian man accused of murdering Muslim family from Pakistan to face terror charges

Canadian man accused of murdering Muslim family from Pakistan to face terror charges

Latest

view all