Supreme Court orders removal of all encroachments from government land in Karachi

Photo: File

KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday heard a case related to the construction of Nasla Tower located on Karachi’s Sharah-e- Quaideen and ordered its demolition.

During the proceedings, a senior member of the Board of Revenue told the court that a survey of government-owned land is underway, which will be completed within six months.



Expressing anger over the slow pace of work, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed said that Karachi and Sindh have been "destroyed."

He said that the court needs an accurate record from the survey, adding that the incumbent authorities have made a mess of the situation while the revenue department "seems to be busy minting money".

The Chief Justice remarked that Karachi "does not even have a master plan", noting that areas like Malir and Korangi have many illegally constructed high-rise buildings.

He said that if the land records are not computerised with immediate effect, action will be taken against those responsible at the Board of Revenue.

In response, a senior member of the Board of Revenue said that the board has so far complied with all orders of the court.

In response, the Chief Justice said the court will see which orders have been implemented.

"If not, you will be the first one to lose your position," the top judge warned the representative.

Aside from the demolishment of the Nasla Tower, the court also ordered the removal of all encroachments from government land in Karachi and sought a report from the Board of Revenue in this regard within three months.

FIRs to be registered against leaseholders in Karachi: Chief Justice

Another case, related to encroachments along Karachi's Gujjar nullah, was also heard in the Supreme Court.

In his remarks, the Chief Justice said that first information reports (FIRs) would be registered by police against those involved in leasing lands in Karachi and this will be the first step in holding the responsible to account.

The Administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Laeeq Ahmed also appeared before the court and said that an operation has been launched against encroachments on the nullah, adding that there is difficulty in demolishing buildings and there is a shortage of funds as considerable sums have been spent on demolishment.

Irked by the response, the Chief Justice said KMC has been rendered useless, adding that 80% of the staffers ought to be fired as they do not seem to do any work and just sit in the office the entire day.