Strong winds, heavy rains likely to hit Karachi today

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Karachi will likely experience strong winds and heavy rains today (Thursday), the meteorological department said Thursday, with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issuing a high alert for the Jinnah International Airport.

Amid a forecast of light of rains and strong wings in the city between June 17 and 19, the CAA directed airside and fire departments to take emergency measures.



Small planes and helicopters should carry extra weight, it said and instructed the relevant authorities to move planes to hangars to avoid them from getting damaged by strong winds.

Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Padaidan, Rohri, Hyderabad, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar, Khairpur, and Sanghar will likely receive rain as well, the Met department said.



Karachi to get more than usual rainfall



Last week, the Met had said that this year, Karachi and other parts of Sindh were likely to receive more than usual rainfall in the monsoon season.

It had said that the usual amount of rain recorded for Karachi in the month of July is 60mm, for August is 60.9mm and for September is 11mm.

In a monsoon outlook advisory for the entire country, the PMD said that this year, the onset of the rainy season is expected between June 27 and 30.