pakistan
Thursday Jun 17 2021
Strong winds, heavy rains likely to hit Karachi today

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

A man walking down the road and covering himself during rain  — AFP/File

  • CAA issues high alert for Karachi airport.
  • CAA directs departments to take emergency measures.
  • Rain to hit several parts of Sindh.

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Karachi will likely experience strong winds and heavy rains today (Thursday), the meteorological department said Thursday, with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issuing a high alert for the Jinnah International Airport.

Amid a forecast of light of rains and strong wings in the city between June 17 and 19, the CAA directed airside and fire departments to take emergency measures.

Small planes and helicopters should carry extra weight, it said and instructed the relevant authorities to move planes to hangars to avoid them from getting damaged by strong winds.

Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Padaidan, Rohri, Hyderabad, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar, Khairpur, and Sanghar will likely receive rain as well, the Met department said.

Karachi to get more than usual rainfall

Last week, the Met had said that this year, Karachi and other parts of Sindh were likely to receive more than usual rainfall in the monsoon season.

It had said that the usual amount of rain recorded for Karachi in the month of July is 60mm, for August is 60.9mm and for September is 11mm.

In a monsoon outlook advisory for the entire country, the PMD said that this year, the onset of the rainy season is expected between June 27 and 30.

PM Imran calls Council of Common Interests meeting today

Akram Cheema left 'bloodied' after sanitiser bottle lobbed at him by PML-N: Shafqat Mehmood

Humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi's statue put up at Quetta's Edhi Chowk

Shahbaz again fails to deliver speech in NA as MNAs continue rowdy behaviour

Qureshi to depart tomorrow for three-day trip to Turkey

No sacred cows: PM Imran Khan directs police to take action against anyone disobeying law

A2 students allowed provisional admission in engineering varsities: education ministry

India may be contemplating further illegal measures in occupied Kashmir: Qureshi to UN, UNSC

Joint Opposition to move no-confidence motion against NA Speaker Asad Qaiser

Pakistan's vaccine supply to improve after June 20 when more doses arrive: Dr Faisal Sultan

The Biden-Putin summit: Diplomacy or a duel?

7 lawmakers, including 3 from PTI, banned from National Assembly for 'disorderly conduct'

