 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

What Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony thinks about Ben Affleck romance

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Jennifer Lopez's ex Marc Anthony opened up his thoughts on her dating Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez recently introduced her kids, twins Max and Emme, to boyfriend Ben Affleck over a family dinner in Malibu.

The Latino singer's ex-husband Marc Anthony, who shares joint custody of the kids, opened up about what he thinks about her dating Affleck.

“Marc trusts Jen’s decision to introduce Ben to their kids,” an insider revealed. 

“Ben would love for JLo and his kids to meet, he thinks they’d definitely get along. But that all depends on Jennifer Garner. He’s not pushing it until everyone is comfortable with it, he knows better," said the source.

They further added,  “Ben’s a really good man and he’s a great father, she can never take that away from him. The kids adore him.”

Marc, 52, and JLo, 51, were married for a decade — from June 2004 to June 2014.

More From Entertainment:

Hilaria Baldwin discusses past ‘mistakes’ months after Spanish heritage scandal

Hilaria Baldwin discusses past ‘mistakes’ months after Spanish heritage scandal
Demi Lovato says they were shunning all gender norms while chopping off hair

Demi Lovato says they were shunning all gender norms while chopping off hair
Prince William could strip away stepmom Camilla’s title when he becomes king

Prince William could strip away stepmom Camilla’s title when he becomes king

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may become saviours for Queen Elizabeth: Clive Irving

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may become saviours for Queen Elizabeth: Clive Irving
Prince Charles unable to deal with Prince Harry's staunch criticism

Prince Charles unable to deal with Prince Harry's staunch criticism

Kevin Hart is grateful for his past mistakes for ‘shaping’ him as a person

Kevin Hart is grateful for his past mistakes for ‘shaping’ him as a person

Princess Diana 'dreamed of living in California' like Meghan and Harry

Princess Diana 'dreamed of living in California' like Meghan and Harry

Scarlett Johansson discusses eliminating Black Widow’s ‘hyper-sexualized’ tone

Scarlett Johansson discusses eliminating Black Widow’s ‘hyper-sexualized’ tone
Josh O’Connor feels ‘defensive’ about Prince Charles after playing him on ‘The Crown’

Josh O’Connor feels ‘defensive’ about Prince Charles after playing him on ‘The Crown’
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani elated over upcoming wedding: 'They can't wait'

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani elated over upcoming wedding: 'They can't wait'
John Legend reveals how Chrissy Teigen is coping with her fall from grace

John Legend reveals how Chrissy Teigen is coping with her fall from grace

Harry Potter, ‘Friends’ may fall victim to Hungary’s anti-LGBT law: broadcaster

Harry Potter, ‘Friends’ may fall victim to Hungary’s anti-LGBT law: broadcaster

Latest

view all