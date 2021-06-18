Johnny Depp thinks Amber Heard was a ‘poor man’s’ Angelina Jolie: report

Sources close to Johnny Depp recently weighed in on his major crush over Angelina Jolie.

News regarding his feelings were brought forward by a source close to Globe.



They were quoted saying, “Johnny’s openly said one of his biggest regrets in life was settling for a poor man’s version of Angie when he dated Amber.”

“He’s by no means given up on love. He’s just incredibly picky and guarded these days, and that’s one big thing he shares with Angie.”

“Angie and Johnny both have a lot of battle scars and are still tough as hell, which is why a lot of their mutual friends think they’d be perfect for each other.”