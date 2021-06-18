 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp thinks Amber Heard was a ‘poor man’s Angelina Jolie': report

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 18, 2021

Johnny Depp thinks Amber Heard was a ‘poor man’s’ Angelina Jolie: report

Sources close to Johnny Depp recently weighed in on his major crush over Angelina Jolie.

News regarding his feelings were brought forward by a source close to Globe.

They were quoted saying, “Johnny’s openly said one of his biggest regrets in life was settling for a poor man’s version of Angie when he dated Amber.”

“He’s by no means given up on love. He’s just incredibly picky and guarded these days, and that’s one big thing he shares with Angie.”

“Angie and Johnny both have a lot of battle scars and are still tough as hell, which is why a lot of their mutual friends think they’d be perfect for each other.”

More From Entertainment:

Warner Music buys French DJ David Guetta's music catalogue

Warner Music buys French DJ David Guetta's music catalogue
Kris Jenner says Kourtney Kardashian is most difficult daughter to work with

Kris Jenner says Kourtney Kardashian is most difficult daughter to work with
Why Keeping Up With the Kardashians did not show Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott romance

Why Keeping Up With the Kardashians did not show Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott romance

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's bodyguard bares it all about their former romance

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's bodyguard bares it all about their former romance

James Corden hilariously shares he rather 'lay down' than work out

James Corden hilariously shares he rather 'lay down' than work out
What Ben Affleck feels about intense romance with Jennifer Lopez

What Ben Affleck feels about intense romance with Jennifer Lopez

Kim Kardashian reveals what actually led to Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian reveals what actually led to Kanye West divorce

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly can't wait to get engaged, says source

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly can't wait to get engaged, says source
Anya Taylor-Joy channels Greek goddess glory at Dior fashion show

Anya Taylor-Joy channels Greek goddess glory at Dior fashion show
Gigi Hadid showers love on ‘best friend’ of her mom on birthday

Gigi Hadid showers love on ‘best friend’ of her mom on birthday
Kim Kardashian admits she owes ex-husband Kris Humphries apology

Kim Kardashian admits she owes ex-husband Kris Humphries apology

Latest

view all