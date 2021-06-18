 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahbaz Sharif wants media given full access to Parliament

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 18, 2021

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: NA Twitter account
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: NA Twitter account

  • Shahbaz Sharif writes letters to NA speaker, CEC. 
  • Demands all parties be consulted on electoral reforms. 
  • Media should be given full access to Parliament, says Opposition leader in NA.

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Friday demanded the media be given full access to the Parliament. 

Shahbaz wrote a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and the chief election commissioner. The PML-N president noted that the Parliament had resumed its activities after a decline in coronavirus cases, adding that media should be allowed to cover proceedings in the House. 

He called on the government to ensure all hurdles and obstacles were removed so that media can cover the National Assembly and the Senate proceedings independently. 

The PML-N president also demanded that Opposition leaders be allowed to speak to the media. He said, in the letter, that the media was not being granted the opportunity to provide equal coverage to the government and the Opposition. 

'All parties must be taken on board for electoral reforms'

In a separate letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan, the former Punjab chief minister said electoral reforms were of the utmost importance to ensure the next elections were held transparently and without any interference. 

He accused the government of attempting to make the next elections controversial by introducing unilateral electoral reforms. 

Shahbaz termed the government's electoral reforms as not being in line with the Constitution, adding that the relevant stakeholders had not been taken on board. 

Sharif cited the ECP's example, saying that the commission had also expressed its concerns over the recent election bills. He said the government had bulldozed the election bills through the Parliament. 

The PML-N leader said that to bring about meaningful electoral reforms, it was necessary that relevant institutions not only present their point of view but are also willing to take responsibility to ensure polls are held transparently. 

He said it was the election commission's responsibility to ensure all parties' suggestions were heard on electoral reforms, urging the CEC to invite all parties for consultations so that a consensus-backed plan could be finalised. That plan can then be presented in the Parliament for approval, he added. 

More From Pakistan:

15% demolition at Aladdin Park, Pavilion End Club complete: anti-encroachment director

15% demolition at Aladdin Park, Pavilion End Club complete: anti-encroachment director
Opposition lawmakers, supporters clash with police outside Balochistan Assembly

Opposition lawmakers, supporters clash with police outside Balochistan Assembly

AJK minister parts ways with PML-N, joins PTI

AJK minister parts ways with PML-N, joins PTI
Lahore police on the hunt for Mufti Aziz ur Rehman after video of alleged sexual assault goes viral

Lahore police on the hunt for Mufti Aziz ur Rehman after video of alleged sexual assault goes viral
'Ran from pillar to post for 7 years to prove I wasn't in love with my harasser': victim

'Ran from pillar to post for 7 years to prove I wasn't in love with my harasser': victim
Pak-Afghan friendship gate closed due to rising COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan

Pak-Afghan friendship gate closed due to rising COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan
Man dies of rabies after refusing to get vaccinated

Man dies of rabies after refusing to get vaccinated
Bilawal pushes for court trial of cases involving assault on journalists

Bilawal pushes for court trial of cases involving assault on journalists
How much will it cost you to make a funds transfer online? SBP's deputy governor explains

How much will it cost you to make a funds transfer online? SBP's deputy governor explains
Budget and budget session illegal; indicators of economic growth false: Bilawal

Budget and budget session illegal; indicators of economic growth false: Bilawal

India against peace deal in Afghanistan, says NATO report

India against peace deal in Afghanistan, says NATO report
After new LNG taxes in budget 2021, CNG price expected to jack up to Rs9/kg in Pakistan

After new LNG taxes in budget 2021, CNG price expected to jack up to Rs9/kg in Pakistan

Latest

view all