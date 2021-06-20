Rizwan crosses milestone of 1,000 T20 runs this year

Pakistan's most reliable glovesman Muhammad Rizwan has completed a thousand runs in the Twenty20 format of cricket during 2021.

The Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman crossed the landmark with a century and nine half-centuries during the current year.

Rizwan is the seventh player hitting 1,000 runs in the calendar year, trailing Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Ahmed Shahzad, Umar Akmal, Imran Nazir and Muhammed Hafeez.

Shoaib Malik scored 1,000 runs four times within a year while Babar Azam pulled off doing it twice.

Rizwan currently tops Twenty20 runs-hitters across the world, as he is one of the leading run-scorers in the Pakistan Super League's sixth edition currently underway in Abu Dhabi.

He has hit 444 runs from 9 matches with the highest score of 82 not out with an average of 55.50.

Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam currently leads the PSL squad of a top hitter with 478 runs from 9 matches. He has the best of 90 not out and carries an average of 79.66 runs this year's PSL.

Rizwan s teammate Sohaib Maqsood is the third top hitter with 292 runs in his pocket. His highest score is 61 not out. Sohaib has so far scored with an average of 41.71.