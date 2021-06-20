1.55mn doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive in Pakistan

A representational image. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: A special consignment of 1.55mn doses of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine arrived in Pakistan on Sunday.

"This is part of planned contracted quantity purchased from China," said a statement by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), adding that the doses arrived via a PIA plane.

The NCOC said that China, as a "time-tested friend of Pakistan" has taken special measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of vaccines to Pakistan.



It said that another consignment of 2-3 million doses of Chinese vaccines will be reaching Pakistan sometime during the next week, followed by a continuous supply.

"Measures are in place to transport these vaccines to all federating units according to their requirements," concluded the NCOC.

COVID-19 vaccine shortage hits Punjab cities, Karachi

Geo News reported earlier this week that the vaccination process came to a halt in major Punjab cities, including Lahore, due to a shortage in vaccines.

The shortage occurred as supplies from the federal government were delayed for unknown reasons.

In Karachi, too, Chinese vaccines were in short supply. Only those coming for a second dose were facilitated at most centres.

Owing to a dearth of vaccines in the province, all immunisation centres in Sindh will remain closed on Sunday (today).

The Sindh health department had briefed the coronavirus task force meeting that 13,970 tests were conducted on Friday, resulting in 542 COVID-positive cases, which constituted a 3.9% detection rate.

The meeting was told that so far 3,243,988 vaccine doses have been received, of which 2,873,857 have been used and only 370,131 remain. Keeping in view the available vaccine stock, the CM decided to close all vaccination centres today.

Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had said the federal government has informed her department that the Sputnik V vaccine will be provided to Sindh by the last week of June or the first week of July.