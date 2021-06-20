 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 20 2021
By
Web Desk

1.55mn doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

A representational image. Photo: File
A representational image. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: A special consignment of 1.55mn doses of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine arrived in Pakistan on Sunday. 

 "This is part of planned contracted quantity purchased from China," said a statement by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), adding that the doses arrived via a PIA plane. 

Related items

The NCOC said that China, as a "time-tested friend of Pakistan" has taken special measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of vaccines to Pakistan. 

It said that another consignment of 2-3 million doses of Chinese vaccines will be reaching Pakistan sometime during the next week, followed by a continuous supply.

"Measures are in place to transport these vaccines to all federating units according to their requirements," concluded the NCOC. 

COVID-19 vaccine shortage hits Punjab cities, Karachi

Geo News reported earlier this week that the vaccination process came to a halt in major Punjab cities, including Lahore, due to a shortage in vaccines. 

The shortage occurred as supplies from the federal government were delayed for unknown reasons.

In Karachi, too, Chinese vaccines were in short supply. Only those coming for a second dose were facilitated at most centres.

Owing to a dearth of vaccines in the province, all immunisation centres in Sindh will remain closed on Sunday (today). 

The Sindh health department had briefed the coronavirus task force meeting that 13,970 tests were conducted on Friday, resulting in 542 COVID-positive cases, which constituted a 3.9% detection rate. 

The meeting was told that so far 3,243,988 vaccine doses have been received, of which 2,873,857 have been used and only 370,131 remain. Keeping in view the available vaccine stock, the CM decided to close all vaccination centres today.

Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had said the federal government has informed her department that the Sputnik V vaccine will be provided to Sindh by the last week of June or the first week of July.

More From Pakistan:

Another milestone: Pakistan's Mariam Nusrat Adil makes it to Forbes Next 1000 List

Another milestone: Pakistan's Mariam Nusrat Adil makes it to Forbes Next 1000 List
Coronavirus in Pakistan: 1,050 test positive for COVID over past 24 hours

Coronavirus in Pakistan: 1,050 test positive for COVID over past 24 hours
Police arrest Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, sons from Mianwali

Police arrest Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, sons from Mianwali
Moeed Yusuf to represent Pakistan at SCO moot

Moeed Yusuf to represent Pakistan at SCO moot
Sindh not to inoculate people today due to vaccine shortage

Sindh not to inoculate people today due to vaccine shortage
Punjab faces shortage of 1 million tons of wheat

Punjab faces shortage of 1 million tons of wheat
SC wants Nasla Tower occupants removed, demolition expedited

SC wants Nasla Tower occupants removed, demolition expedited
2 TTP terrorists killed by security forces in North Waziristan operation

2 TTP terrorists killed by security forces in North Waziristan operation
Karachi police refuse to file case at Mandokhel's request against Awan

Karachi police refuse to file case at Mandokhel's request against Awan

Shahbaz Sharif summons APC to discuss govt's Election Amendment Bill

Shahbaz Sharif summons APC to discuss govt's Election Amendment Bill
US delivers protective equipment for Pakistan's healthcare workers in fight against COVID-19

US delivers protective equipment for Pakistan's healthcare workers in fight against COVID-19
13 sections of Election Amendment Bill in conflict with Constitution, ECP tells govt

13 sections of Election Amendment Bill in conflict with Constitution, ECP tells govt

Latest

view all