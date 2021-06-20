 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 20 2021
By
Irshad Qureshi

Rawalpindi: More than 400 citizens bitten by stray dogs within a month

By
Irshad Qureshi

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

  • Medical experts say if dog bites are not treated immediately, they can be life-threatening.
  • Rawalpindi citizens say stray dogs have become a menace to the population.
  • Citizens say the district administration is not taking any action against stray dogs despite an alarming rise in the number of dog-bite cases in the city.

RAWALPINDI: Stray dogs have bitten more than 400 residents of Rawalpindi, making it difficult for children to step outside of their houses without being frightened, Geo News reported Sunday.

Stray dogs, roaming on the streets of Rawalpindi, have become a menace to the citizens. Per the report, citizens say there is hardly any street in the city where these "dangerous dogs" are not present, adding that they attack both children and adults alike.

The influx of stray dogs in the city make citizens feel scared for their safety, and many people even feel hesitant to send their children to school in the morning for the fear of dog attacks. 

Per the report, citizens say the district administration is not taking any action against stray dogs despite an alarming rise in the number of dog-bite cases in the city.

According to the focal person for infectious diseases Dr Inayat, in the last one month alone, stray dogs have bitten and injured more than 400 people in Rawalpindi.

Medical experts say that if a dog bite is not treated immediately, it can be life-threatening.

