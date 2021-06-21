Senior Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Usman Kakar passes away

Usman Khan Kakar, a senior leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, passed away in Karachi. Photo: File.

KARACHI: Usman Khan Kakar, a senior leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), has passed away in Karachi.

Confirming the death of the leader, Information-Secretary PKMAP Reza Mohammad Reza said that Kakar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that the news of Usman Khan Kakar's demise was received during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Finance.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, Usman Kakar fell in his house in Quetta and was seriously injured. Usman Kakar was rushed to hospital and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).