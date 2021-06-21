 
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares trailer of his next drama ‘Barbaroslar’

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, delighted his millions of fans with the trailer of the first episode of his upcoming drama serial Barbaroslar.

Engin took to Instagram and shared the promotional trailer of his next historical drama serial and announced that it is will be premiered soon.

Sharing the trailer in his Instagram story, Engin captioned it ‘Yakinda (Soon).”

Earlier, Engin Altan Duzyatan had confirmed shooting of Barbaroslar on social media.

He had shared a picture of the clapperboard marked with the name of Barbaroslar.

The fans of ‘Ertugrul’ are eagerly waiting to see their favourite actor in all-new avatar.

