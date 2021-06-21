 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Web Desk

PPP's Mandokhel moves court to register case against Dr Firdous Awan

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Special Advisor to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan can be seen hitting PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Mandokhel during arguing during a TV show. — Twitter/File
Special Advisor to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan can be seen hitting PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Mandokhel during arguing during a TV show. — Twitter/File

  • "The incident shocked my voters and family," says Mandokhel.
  • SACM Awan had "slapped, tortured, abused, and threatened to kill me".
  • Last week, police had refused to file a case against SACM Awan, says Mandokhel. 

PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Mandokhel moved a court, requesting it to direct police to file a case against Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Monday. 

Mandokhel, in the petition, states that SACM Awan slapped, tortured, abused and threatened to kill him.

"I had barely escaped from there [the set of the TV channel]. The incident shocked my voters and family, while police refused to register a case against Dr Awan, and so the court should instruct the police to file a case against her," he added. 

Karachi police refuse to file case

Last week, Karachi police had refused to file a case against SACM Awan after Mandokhel's request.

Related items

Officials of the Saeedabad Police Station had said they had received Mandokhel's request a few days ago, and after consulting with legal experts, they have decided not to file a case against Awan and have responded to Mandokhel accordingly.

"The incident took place in Islamabad and the case can only be registered there," police officials had said.

In the plea filed with the police, Mandokhel had alleged that Awan used foul language, slapped him, and threatened him during a TV show.

"A case of harassment, threats, and violence should be registered against Firdous Ashiq Awan," Mandokhel had said.

What's all the fuss about?

Earlier this month, a video of Awan and Mandokhel had gone viral, in which the two can be seen getting into a heated verbal exchange on a television show.

In the verbal duel during the show, Mandokhel accused Awan of committing corruption.

Later, in a tweet, Awan claimed Mandokhel had used foul language which angered her, and that only a one-sided story was being shared in the video. She asked the TV channel to release the full video.

"During the talk show, PPP's Qadir Mandokhel threatened me. He insulted my late father and me by using abusive language. I had to take an extreme step in my defence," Awan tweeted along with a video statement.

She said that after consultations, legal action will be taken against Mandokhel.

Meanwhile, the PPP MNA in his own statement on Twitter, said that if Awan apologises, he will wholeheartedly accept it.

"If she thinks she will take legal action, I too have the right according to the law and Constitution to do so. Bar associations across Pakistan have condemned the move," he said.

Mandokhel said this is "not the first time Awan has done such a thing".


More From Pakistan:

Video: Karachi man attacked by pet dogs in DHA Phase 6

Video: Karachi man attacked by pet dogs in DHA Phase 6
Senior Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Usman Kakar passes away

Senior Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Usman Kakar passes away
Gwadar’s first university missing from budget 2021-22

Gwadar’s first university missing from budget 2021-22
Lahore court grants interim bail to Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz in sugar scandal case

Lahore court grants interim bail to Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz in sugar scandal case
Mufti Aziz ur Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student: police

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman confesses to sexually abusing student: police
Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's 68th birthday is being celebrated today

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's 68th birthday is being celebrated today
Effective measures stop decline of Lahore's water level

Effective measures stop decline of Lahore's water level
US must find a political solution before leaving Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan

US must find a political solution before leaving Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan
Coronavirus death toll crosses 22,000 mark in Pakistan

Coronavirus death toll crosses 22,000 mark in Pakistan
Balochistan MPAs booked for chaos surrender before police

Balochistan MPAs booked for chaos surrender before police
Neither IMF programme suspended, nor World Bank loans withheld for Pakistan: finance ministry

Neither IMF programme suspended, nor World Bank loans withheld for Pakistan: finance ministry
Sindh governor assures CM of 'fullest assistance' from Centre ahead of monsoon spell

Sindh governor assures CM of 'fullest assistance' from Centre ahead of monsoon spell

Latest

view all