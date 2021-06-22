PIA to get two new aircraft from Irish aviation company

Photo: File

Dublin-based Seraph Aviation Group placed two A320-200’s with Pakistan International Airlines following a tender process.

Both aircraft will be delivered in coming months.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to get two new aircraft (Airbus A320-200s) from Seraph Aviation Group, a dedicated aviation asset management firm and financial adviser based in Ireland, The News reported Tuesday.

According to international media reports, David Butler, Chief Executive of Seraph Aviation Group said: "We are delighted to have secured a contract for two A320-200s with Pakistan International Airlines. This follows a process in which we faced strong competition, but where the combination of technical ability and financial modelling achieved the highest marks. We look forward to delivering both aircraft in the coming months and to commencing a long and positive relationship with Pakistan International Airlines."

The Chief Executive Officer PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated Seraph Aviation Group for winning a well-contested tender and noted that he is looking forward to a productive long-term partnership between the two companies.



He stated that PIA has an aggressive growth-based strategy in which the renewal and expansion of the fleet are central, along with consolidation on productive routes and expansion on new routes.