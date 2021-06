The entrance of Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi. File photo

RAWALPINDI: A woman gave birth to three sons and a daughter Tuesday at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The operation was conducted successfully and the mother, and her children, are fine, said hospital sources.

A resident of Talagong Tehsil, Amna Batool, 30, already has a daughter, as per hospital sources.