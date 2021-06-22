Three sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman get interim bail in sexual assault case

Mufti Azizur Rehman seen in a video statement, claiming that he had been given something intoxicating and he was not in his senses.

Azizur Rehman's sons get bail in case naming the Mufti and others.

Lawyer argues the sons do not have any link with the case and that the police may arrest them since they had nominated various unknown persons.

Lahore court restrains the police from arresting the petitioners till June 30.

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail till June 30 to three sons of former JUI-F leader Mufti Azizur Rehman in a seminary student sexual assault case.

The court sought record of the case from the police till the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nauman Muhammad Naeem heard the bail applications of Latifur Rehman, Waseemur Rehman and Wasiur Rehman, sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman.

A counsel for the petitioners argued before the court that the police had registered a sexual assault and criminal intimidation case against Mufti Rehman and others.

He submitted that the police had also nominated various unknown persons in the matter and it was feared that police might arrest his clients.

The lawyer submitted that his clients did not have any link to the case and pleaded with the court to grant bail to them.

At this, the court restrained the police from arresting the petitioners till June 30 and sought a record of the case from it.

On June 17, the North Cantonment police had registered a case under charges of sexual assault and criminal intimidation against Mufti Rehman and others.

Police registers case against Aziz

The case was registered after a video of the cleric, which showed him sexually assaulting a student at a seminary, provoked outrage on social media.

Thereafter, the police raided the madressah to look for Aziz and his sons as it was reported he frequently stayed there.

In his video, the student said Aziz had "sexually abused" him and then the cleric's sons started "blackmailing and threatening to kill" him.

"If justice is not done, I will commit suicide," the student had warned.

Superintendent Asadullah Farooq said Aziz and his sons had been asked to leave the madressah and the institution was not responsible for any of their acts.

Mufti Azizur Rehman 'confesses to crime'