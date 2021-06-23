Govt of Pakistan, Facebook collaborate to fight COVID-19 misinformation

Collage showing logos of the Government of Pakistan and Facebook. Photos: File

The Government of Pakistan has collaborated with Facebook to fight misinformation related to COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the government announced that it has "successfully partnered with Facebook to fight COVID-19 misinformation."

The tweet added that for this purpose, the government has created videos and messages to boost greater vaccine confidence amongst the nation that had reached over 32 million people in Pakistan.

According to the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), 3,566,547 from across the country have been fully vaccinated, while 7,267,000 have received only one dose of the vaccine. Meanwhile, 13,484,364 doses of the coronavirus vaccines have been administered so far.