Prolonged loadshedding adds to Karachi's woes amid summer heat

A file photo shows darkened streets due to load-shedding in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

Areas that are exempt from load-shedding also hit by power cuts.

Concerns rise of power crisis due to annual repairs of gas fields.

Shahbaz Sharif expresses concern over reports of electricity crisis.

Prolonged power outages hit several areas of Karachi on Wednesday, adding to the citizens' woes amid rising temperatures, Geo News reported.

Areas that are exempt from load-shedding have also been hit, including Tariq Bin Ziyad Housing Society, Shah Faisal Town, Karachi Admin Society, Saadi Town, and PECHS Block 2 — which are facing outages since 9am.

Power in North Nazimabad's Block H was also reported cut since 8am.

Geo News, quoting citizens, reported the power supply of Drigh Road, Cantt Bazar area, was cut off at 5:30am, however, despite repeated complaints, electricity had not yet been restored in the area at the time this report was filed.

Meanwhile, citizens protested against load-shedding near Gol Market, Nazimabad, chanting slogans against K-Electric. The protesters said that the power supplier had cut off the area's electricity since the last two days.

KE, in response, said power was being cut off for seven-and-a-half to 10 hours in high loss areas.

The duration of load-shedding has not increased in the rest of city, KE said.

The power utility said that there was a power outage in some areas of North Nazimabad as repair works were underway there.

The maximum temperature hit 35°C today, while indoor humidity reached 62%, according to AccuWeather.



Annual gas repairs raise fears of power crisis

Moreover, due to the annual repairs of gas fields, concerns have risen of a power crisis across the country, sources said.

The sources said that due to the repair of gas fields and shutting down of LNG supply, gas supply to power plants producing electricity will be affected.

"LNG supply will remain closed for one to one-and-a-half week," sources added.

Amid the rising concerns, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting on countering the power crisis.

The meeting will be attended by officials from Indus River System Authority (IRSA), Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Power Division, Petroleum Division, and Planning Commission.

Earlier, the government had directed IRSA to release more water for generating hydroelectricity, however, the authority had refused and said that it would not risk a water crisis for the purpose of generating power.

Shahbaz slams govt

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif expressed concern over reports of a new gas and electricity crisis.

In a statement, Shahbaz said that despite the availability of additional and cheaper power sources, the government was generating expensive electricity — and was carrying out load-shedding to boot.

"The closure of the RLNG plant next month would mean that electricity would be generated from diesel and furnaces, which are expensive," he said.

Shahbaz said that the government is "increasing the problems" of the country with the "worst administrative sabotage".

"Reports of a new gas and power crisis from next month are unfortunate, as industrial activities and business will be affected due to gas and power outages."