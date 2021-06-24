PTI Balochistan minister Yar Mohammad Rind resigns

Education Minister Yar Mohammad Rind.

Rind accuses Balochistan CM of interfering in his ministry.

Balochistan education minister refers to CM as "burden on the provincial government".

If anything happens to me or my family, CM Balochistan should be held responsible, says Rind.

QUETTA: Amid widening differences among coalition partners in Balochistan, PTI provincial chief and Education Minister Yar Mohammad Rind resigned from the cabinet.



According to Geo News, Rind, who has developed strong differences with Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, called him a "burden on the provincial government and he should go".

Speaking on the floor of the assembly, Rind said he would soon send his resignation to the Balochistan governor.

He is the second minister to have resigned from the Balochistan cabinet after Local Bodies Minister Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani stepped down earlier due to differences with the chief minister.

Rind accused CM Kamal of interfering in his ministry and claimed that important education projects recommended by him for budget 2021-22 were rejected.



"CM allocated Rs12 billion for District Lasbella while for his home district, even less than Rs2bn were budgeted," he said.

Rind said if anything happened to him or his family, CM Jam Kamal would be held responsible for it.

Talking to reporters later, he said the party's parliamentary party would decide about whether or not it should sit on the Opposition benches.

"I am disappointed with ou party leadership, who have ignored us and handed us over to Jam Kamal for the sake of 4,5 seats," he lamented.