 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

PTI Balochistan minister Yar Mohammad Rind resigns

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Education Minister Yar Mohammad Rind.
Education Minister Yar Mohammad Rind. 

  • Rind accuses Balochistan CM of interfering in his ministry. 
  • Balochistan education minister refers to CM as "burden on the provincial government". 
  • If anything happens to me or my family, CM Balochistan should be held responsible, says Rind. 

QUETTA: Amid widening differences among coalition partners in Balochistan, PTI provincial chief and Education Minister Yar Mohammad Rind resigned from the cabinet.

According to Geo News, Rind, who has developed strong differences with Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, called him a "burden on the provincial government and he should go".

Speaking on the floor of the assembly, Rind said he would soon send his resignation to the Balochistan governor.

He is the second minister to have resigned from the Balochistan cabinet after Local Bodies Minister Sardar Mohammad Saleh Bhootani stepped down earlier due to differences with the chief minister.

Related items

Rind accused CM Kamal of interfering in his ministry and claimed that important education projects recommended by him for budget 2021-22 were rejected.

"CM allocated Rs12 billion for District Lasbella while for his home district, even less than Rs2bn were budgeted," he said. 

Rind said if anything happened to him or his family, CM Jam Kamal would be held responsible for it. 

Talking to reporters later, he said the party's parliamentary party would decide about whether or not it should sit on the Opposition benches.

"I am disappointed with ou party leadership, who have ignored us and handed us over to Jam Kamal for the sake of 4,5 seats," he lamented. 

More From Pakistan:

These Pakistani men just spoke up against PM Imran Khan's victim blaming

These Pakistani men just spoke up against PM Imran Khan's victim blaming
Lahore Johar Town blast: CTD conducts raids in Punjab's cities

Lahore Johar Town blast: CTD conducts raids in Punjab's cities
Karachi's coronavirus positivity ratio rises to nearly 14%

Karachi's coronavirus positivity ratio rises to nearly 14%
Exams of classes 9, 10, 11, 12 will take place, come what may: Shafqat Mehmood

Exams of classes 9, 10, 11, 12 will take place, come what may: Shafqat Mehmood
Failure to attain Afghan peace 'most immediate challenge' facing SCO: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Failure to attain Afghan peace 'most immediate challenge' facing SCO: Dr Moeed Yusuf
Prolonged loadshedding adds to Karachi's woes amid summer heat

Prolonged loadshedding adds to Karachi's woes amid summer heat
Interior ministry allows AJK election commission to deploy Rangers for polls

Interior ministry allows AJK election commission to deploy Rangers for polls
With compliance on 26 points, no justification to keep Pakistan in FATF's grey list: Qureshi

With compliance on 26 points, no justification to keep Pakistan in FATF's grey list: Qureshi
PM Imran Khan chairs meeting on 'enhanced intelligence cooperation' at ISI Secretariat

PM Imran Khan chairs meeting on 'enhanced intelligence cooperation' at ISI Secretariat
Maryam Nawaz says PM's comment on women's dressing reflects his 'criminal mentality'

Maryam Nawaz says PM's comment on women's dressing reflects his 'criminal mentality'
Lahore court grants bail to PML-N's Khawaja Asif in money laundering case

Lahore court grants bail to PML-N's Khawaja Asif in money laundering case
‘Storm in a teacup’: Punjab govt spokesperson on Zardar-Elahi meeting

‘Storm in a teacup’: Punjab govt spokesperson on Zardar-Elahi meeting

Latest

view all