Prince Harry, Meghan Markle address claims on ‘misleading’ Oprah financially 

Friday Jun 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Representatives working of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently stepped forward with claims regarding the ‘misleading’ nature of the Sussex’s chat with Oprah Winfrey about royal family finances.

The adverse claim was initially made according to Birmingham Live. Its report stipulated that Prince Charles’ accounts showed “substantial” transfer of funds into Prince Harry’s account long after he admitted to being “cut off” financially.

However a spokesperson for the couple claims. “It’s inaccurate to suggest that there’s a contradiction.”

“The duke's comments during the Oprah interview were in reference to the first quarter of the fiscal reporting period in the UK, which starts annually in April.”

“This is the same date that the 'transitional year' of the Sandringham agreement began and is aligned with the timeline that Clarence House referenced.”

Even Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie defended the prince in a statement to the outlet and said, “Despite some confusing reports, Prince Charles and Prince Harry’s timelines for the period the Sussexes’ financial support ended are the same.”

“Clarence House says funding continued until last summer (Q1 of the UK’s fiscal year is April to June) and Harry told Oprah the same.”

