ICC T20 World Cup to be played in UAE and Oman from October 17: report

An aerial view of Sharjah Cricket Ground. Photo: File

Report says T20 World Cup will begin two days after the final of the IPL.

Reported says BCCI is yet to write to ICC on shifting T20 World Cup to the UAE.

Postponed matches of IPL will also be played in UAE from September 19 and end with the final on October 15.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, India is planning to host the men’s T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman from October 17 with the final scheduled for November 14, reported ESPNcricinfo.



The cricket website reported that the T20 World Cup will begin two days after the final of the Indian Premier League. The IPL, which was postponed earlier this year, will resume in the UAE from September 19 and end with the final on October 15.

The publication reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to write to the International Cricket Council on shifting the marquee T20 event.

Read more: IPL 2021 moves to UAE as India seeks more time for T20 World Cup decision

Sources told ESPNcricinfo that the initial games of the tournament will be played in UAE and Oman from October 17.

The Super 12s phase, semi-finals and the final will then be played in the three venues in UAE — Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

ICC likely to move T20 World Cup from India to UAE

Earlier this month, Geo News had reported that the ICC had made its mind to move the ICC T20 World Cup from India to the UAE due to the COVID-19 situation in India.

The indication came following the ICC Board's meeting which requested the management to focus its planning for the tournament being staged in the UAE. However, a final decision was to be taken this month.

“The ICC Board has requested management focus its planning efforts for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on the event being staged in the UAE with the possibility of including another venue in the Middle East,” the ICC said in a statement.

Read more: BCCI keeping UAE as backup option for T20 Cricket World Cup due to COVID-19

“A final decision on the host country will be taken later this month [June]. The Board also confirmed that the BCCI will remain the hosts of the event regardless of where the event is played,” it added.

“The format of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will consist of four groups of five, with the top two from each group going through to a super-eights stage, followed by the knockout stages of semi-finals and a final” it added.