People of occupied Kashmir battling Modi, while people of AJK fighting Imran Khan: Bilawal

Bilawal says people of occupied Kashmir are fighting a jihad against Modi.

People of AJK are battling PM Imran's inflation, unemployment, he says.

"PPP will serve the people of Kashmir after getting elected on 25 July," he says.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said people in India-occupied Kashmir are fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while their brethren in Azad Jammu and Kashmir are battling "Prime Minister Imran Khan's rising inflation and unemployment".

Bilawal, addressing a rally in Mirpur, said PPP stands side by side with Kashmiris, as they have always had the party's back in its difficult times.

The PPP chairman said he could not bear to see the "helplessness" of the Kashmiri people and lamented over the attitude of the incumbent government towards them.

"You are suffering because of the failed and incompetent government of Imran Khan," the PPP chairman told the rally participants.



Bilawal said the solution to the people's problems — whether they live in occupied or Azad Kashmir — lies with PPP. "If you (people) help PPP form a government, then we will solve your problems and get rid of Modi and Imran Khan."

"We have struggled against dictatorships together and history is a witness to that. You had supported President Zardari and Qamar Zaman Kaira was your minister for Kashmir affairs," he said.

Bilawal claimed PPP is the only party that could protect both regions.

"You have to help elect PPP candidates with a huge margin. The PPP will serve the people of Kashmir after getting elected on 25 July."

Later in the day, Bilawal said enthusiasm was growing at each stop, as he expressed his gratitude to the people of Dudyal, Palak Chaksawari, Dhanna, and Manel for giving him a warm welcome.

"We will kick off PPP’s Azad Jammu & Kashmir election campaign with our jalsa in Kotli tomorrow IA," the PPP chairman said.



AJK legislative assembly elections

The 11th General Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be held on July 25, the region's election commission had announced earlier this month.

According to the schedule announced by Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Abdul Rasheed Sulehria, the nomination papers will be filed by the candidates before the returning officers on or before June 6 up till 4pm while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted the very next day am onwards and the lists of validly nominated candidates will be publicised on the same day.

The last date for filing appeals before the election commission against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers has been fixed for June 27 before 2pm, while the hearing of appeals will be conducted from June 28 to 29, with the decisions announced on June 30 and July 1.