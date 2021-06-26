 
Anushka Sharma's Hollywood doppelganger approves her new haircut: See photo

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 26, 2021

Anushka Sharma's Hollywood doppelganger approves her new haircut: See photo

Anushka Sharma's new haircut has received a nod from her Hollywood doppelganger, Julia Michaels.

On Friday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a photo of her postpartum haircut during her stay in London. 

"When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more. Thank you @georgenorthwood for this. You are FAB!! And @sonamkapoor for connecting u," she captioned alongside her post.


While fans garnered love for the actor's new look, Anushka's look-alike, Grammy-nominated singer, Julia Michaels also heaped praises on the actor.

"Hair twins!!!" she commented with heart emoticons.

Take a look:

Anushka Sharmas Hollywood doppelganger approves her new haircut: See photo


