Showbiz
Saturday Jun 26 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Mahira Khan sends love to ‘Gulab’ Fahad Mustafa on his birthday

By
Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has extended love and sweet wishes to co-star Fahad Mustafa on his 38th birthday.

Mahira took to Twitter and shared Fahad Mustafa’s adorable photo from the sets of their upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad to wish him a very happy birthday.

The Raees actress tweeted, “Happyyyy happy birthday one and only Gulab :) you are one of a kind, stay the way you are always.”

She continued, “Lots of love.. always! @fahadmustafa26” alongwith heart emoticons.

For the unversed, Fahad Mustafa essays the role of inspector Gulab in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

