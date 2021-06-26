Mahira Khan sends love to ‘Gulab’ Fahad Mustafa on his birthday

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has extended love and sweet wishes to co-star Fahad Mustafa on his 38th birthday.



Mahira took to Twitter and shared Fahad Mustafa’s adorable photo from the sets of their upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad to wish him a very happy birthday.

The Raees actress tweeted, “Happyyyy happy birthday one and only Gulab :) you are one of a kind, stay the way you are always.”

She continued, “Lots of love.. always! @fahadmustafa26” alongwith heart emoticons.

For the unversed, Fahad Mustafa essays the role of inspector Gulab in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.