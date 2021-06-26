 
WATCH: When Babar Azam made his maiden World Cup century against New Zealand

ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Pakistan - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 26, 2019 Pakistans Babar Azam celebrates a century. — Reuters/File
Babar Azam, who is one of the world's top batsman now, made his maiden World Cup century against New Zealand back in 2019, which helped Pakistan triumph over the Kiwis.

The situation in the match was tense after Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Hafeez. It was the incumbent skipper that turned things around and gave his side the unbeaten century that was required.

Babar hit a pristine 101 and helped Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets. The Men in Green made 241 against the 238-run target set by the Kiwis.

The batsman was also awarded the Player of The Match award for his blistering knock.

Haris Sohail also played a crucial inning as he and Babar built a 126-run partnership from 142 balls.


