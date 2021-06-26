Suspension of Pakistan-Dubai flights extended 'until further notice'

Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 13, 2021. — Reuters

A suspension on flights from Pakistan to Dubai, which was put into place in place on May 12, has been extended "until further notice", Khaleej Times reported on Saturday, citing the United Arab Emirates' national carrier.

According to the publication, Emirates said that there is no confirmed date for the resumption of flights, adding that their website will be updated as soon as more information is available.

The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights from 11:59pm on May 12. Cargo flights were to remain unaffected.

Later, the UAE said it will allow passengers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal to enter the country after July 7, according to a notification published on the website of Etihad Airways.



It warned however, that the date could be extended depending on the situation.

According to Khaleej Times, Emirates updated its website to reflect the new information. The notice says that travellers who connected through Pakistan in the last 14 days will not be able to travel from any other point to the UAE for now.

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions are exempt from the rule, provided they strictly abide by COVID-19 safety protocols.









