pakistan
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
UAE to ease travel restrictions for Pakistanis starting July 7

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

FILE PHOTO: Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 13, 2021. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

  • UAE will allow passengers from four countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka from July 7, per the website of Etihad Airways.
  • The date, however, could be extended, the website says.
  • Exemptions are granted to diplomats, UAE nationals, or a Golden Visa holder.

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will allow passengers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal to enter the country after July 7, according to a notification published on the website of Etihad Airways. The date, however, could be extended depending on the situation, The News reported Tuesday. 

A search on the website for flights to the UAE from Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore shows a pop-up message, informing passengers about the July 7 date. Those who have visited these countries over the past 14 days, too, won't be able to enter the UAE, the Abu Dhabi-based airline said. 

"The only exemptions to this are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder. Your PCR test, in this case, must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure," the carrier said.

Flights will continue to show as available for the above destinations in the flight search as exempted passengers are still allowed to fly to the UAE. 

As of 5pm on Monday, June 14, Dubai-based Emirates had not updated a date extension. Its website maintained that the carriage of passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will remain suspended “until further notice”.

The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights from 11:59pm on May 12. Cargo flights remain unaffected.

Last week, the Emirates had said that the suspension of passenger flights from India to the UAE will continue until July 6. Overall, passenger entry from 10 countries are currently suspended: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, South Africa, Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda. The suspensions have left several expats stranded in their home countries.

More From Pakistan:

Khursheed Shah, son released on two-day parole to attend funeral: family

FIA arrests former NICL CEO in illegal recruitment case

Karachi man dies after being bitten by dog, says Dr Seemin Jamali

PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting tomorrow

PM Imran Khan tasks spokespersons to create awareness about budget 2021-22

Watch: PM appreciates Islamabad traffic cop for performing duty despite being injured

Four FC troops martyred in Quetta IED explosion

No free burgers? Lahore police detain 19 restaurant employees

KP govt allows businesses to remain open for six days a week

Shahbaz Sharif accuses govt of releasing 'fake' budget numbers

Warning of monsoon rains, PTI MPA says Karachi will drown because of Sindh govt

SC lashes out at Sindh govt, says there seems to be no govt in province

