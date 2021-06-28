Meghan Markle 'waiting to make Hollywood-style next move' amid royal feud

Meghan Markle earlier said there were concerns in the Palace about how 'dark Archie's skin colour might be'

Meghan Markle partook in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, claiming how she and Prince Harry were treated poorly within the royal family. During her sit-down, the Duchess revealed that there were concerns in the Palace about how 'dark Archie's skin colour might be.'



She also said she was barred from getting help when it became unbearable for her to live in the Palace. All of this has led US columnist Maureen Callahan to see what Meghan's next move would be.

Writing in the New York Post, she said, "That the royal family badgered and bullied and failed to protect them, even as the Queen worked out an exit plan that left the door open for re-entry should these two crazy kids find that their skills on the open market, sans the working royal halo, prove less than profitable — especially as they planned to be so private.

"Also: Meghan, who hilariously claimed to have no involvement in the so-called tell-all book 'Finding Freedom,' admitted last November that in fact she did help. But not enough to generate headlines — that book was lighter than air. Nope. Meghan was holding back for Oprah, knowing how desperate she was to land an interview," Callahan added.

"Meghan is a creature of Hollywood, after all, and she knows how to deliver a cliffhanger. Can’t wait to see what happens next," she concluded.