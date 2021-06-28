 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'waiting to make Hollywood-style next move' amid royal feud

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Meghan Markle earlier said there were concerns in the Palace about how 'dark Archie's skin colour might be'

Meghan Markle partook in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, claiming how she and Prince Harry were treated poorly within the royal family. During her sit-down, the Duchess revealed that there were concerns in the Palace about how 'dark Archie's skin colour might be.'

She also said she was barred from getting help when it became unbearable for her to live in the Palace. All of this has led US columnist Maureen Callahan to see what Meghan's next move would be. 

Writing in the New York Post, she said, "That the royal family badgered and bullied and failed to protect them, even as the Queen worked out an exit plan that left the door open for re-entry should these two crazy kids find that their skills on the open market, sans the working royal halo, prove less than profitable — especially as they planned to be so private.

"Also: Meghan, who hilariously claimed to have no involvement in the so-called tell-all book 'Finding Freedom,' admitted last November that in fact she did help. But not enough to generate headlines — that book was lighter than air. Nope. Meghan was holding back for Oprah, knowing how desperate she was to land an interview," Callahan added.

"Meghan is a creature of Hollywood, after all, and she knows how to deliver a cliffhanger. Can’t wait to see what happens next," she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles to skip Diana’s statue unveiling to avoid ‘resurfacing of old wounds’

Prince Charles to skip Diana’s statue unveiling to avoid ‘resurfacing of old wounds’

Kate and William ‘panicked’ about spotlight being thrown on them after Megxit

Kate and William ‘panicked’ about spotlight being thrown on them after Megxit
Prince Harry spoke to Charles, William for over one hour at Philip's funeral

Prince Harry spoke to Charles, William for over one hour at Philip's funeral

Khloe Kardashian shares how she celebrated 37th birthday after split with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian shares how she celebrated 37th birthday after split with Tristan Thompson
Meghan, Harry's daughter Lilibet deprived of Queen's precious heirloom

Meghan, Harry's daughter Lilibet deprived of Queen's precious heirloom

Miley Cyrus wants to ‘fight cruelty with love and freedom’ after fan’s alleged murder

Miley Cyrus wants to ‘fight cruelty with love and freedom’ after fan’s alleged murder
Khloe Kardashian grateful to everyone for beautiful birthday wishes

Khloe Kardashian grateful to everyone for beautiful birthday wishes
Meghan, Harry pushed to the sideline: 'Doomed to be under William, Kate's shadow'

Meghan, Harry pushed to the sideline: 'Doomed to be under William, Kate's shadow'
Jennifer Aniston admits to ‘insulting’ Dolly Parton ‘accidentally’

Jennifer Aniston admits to ‘insulting’ Dolly Parton ‘accidentally’

Palace staffers took great pains to convey Prince Philip's death to Harry

Palace staffers took great pains to convey Prince Philip's death to Harry

Queen Elizabeth thanks ‘future Queen’ Kate Middleton by giving her family honours

Queen Elizabeth thanks ‘future Queen’ Kate Middleton by giving her family honours
Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan Markle to make her feel welcome in the family

Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan Markle to make her feel welcome in the family

Latest

view all