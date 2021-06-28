 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 28 2021
By
Web Desk

UAE gives Fakhar-e-Alam 10-year golden visa

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Fakhar-e-Alam successfully circumnavigated the globe in a single pilot aeroplane in 2018. Photo: Twitter

Pakistani actor, TV host, singer and aviation enthusiast Fakhar-e-Alam has become the first Pakistani celebrity to receive the UAE 10-year Golden Visa.

Alam has been a resident of UAE for 17 years and is also a cultural ambassador to the country.

Talking to Khaleej Times, he said he feels "absolutely happy and elated" on getting the visa.

He thanked the UAE government for recognizing his work and their visionary leadership.

Read more: Fakhr-e-Alam reveals what led to controversial rap ‘Shikwa-e-Pakistani’

“I am extremely motivated and excited about doing greater things from Dubai in the future. This city inspires you, and the leaders provide its residents with a great platform to attain global reach," he said.

Talking about the significance of the visa, he said it would allow people to "change their perspective and make UAE their home" since now they won’t be concerned about a visa change every three years.

Fakhar-e-Alam successfully circumnavigated the globe in a single pilot aeroplane in 2018. He carried both Pakistan and UAE’s flag on his aircraft and uniform.

The celebrity is a well-known actor, TV host, VJ, singer and philanthropist in Pakistan. He does most of his work travelling back and forth between Pakistan and UAE.

More From Pakistan:

News of Hareem Shah's marriage echos in Sindh Assembly

News of Hareem Shah's marriage echos in Sindh Assembly
Shehbaz Sharif wants to deprive overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote: Babar Awan

Shehbaz Sharif wants to deprive overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote: Babar Awan
Anti-Pakistan agency involved in Lahore Johar Town blast: CM Buzdar

Anti-Pakistan agency involved in Lahore Johar Town blast: CM Buzdar
Pakistan's 12-year-old 'mountain princess' Selena Khawaja to summit Broad Peak

Pakistan's 12-year-old 'mountain princess' Selena Khawaja to summit Broad Peak
Islamabad citizens kick down doors of mass coronavirus vaccination centre, guards injured

Islamabad citizens kick down doors of mass coronavirus vaccination centre, guards injured
Lawmakers to get in-camera briefing on national security

Lawmakers to get in-camera briefing on national security
PM Imran Khan arrives in Naran to inaugurate tourism projects

PM Imran Khan arrives in Naran to inaugurate tourism projects
Four picnickers drown as Karachiites throng to tourist spots

Four picnickers drown as Karachiites throng to tourist spots
Ghee, oil will become more expensive from July 1

Ghee, oil will become more expensive from July 1
Pakistan reports lowest daily death toll in third wave of coronavirus pandemic

Pakistan reports lowest daily death toll in third wave of coronavirus pandemic
Investigators make progress in Lahore Johar Town blast probe

Investigators make progress in Lahore Johar Town blast probe
Janikhel tribes end weeks-long protest after successful negotiations

Janikhel tribes end weeks-long protest after successful negotiations

Latest

view all