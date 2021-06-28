UAE gives Fakhar-e-Alam 10-year golden visa

Fakhar-e-Alam successfully circumnavigated the globe in a single pilot aeroplane in 2018. Photo: Twitter

Pakistani actor, TV host, singer and aviation enthusiast Fakhar-e-Alam has become the first Pakistani celebrity to receive the UAE 10-year Golden Visa.



Alam has been a resident of UAE for 17 years and is also a cultural ambassador to the country.

Talking to Khaleej Times, he said he feels "absolutely happy and elated" on getting the visa.

He thanked the UAE government for recognizing his work and their visionary leadership.

“I am extremely motivated and excited about doing greater things from Dubai in the future. This city inspires you, and the leaders provide its residents with a great platform to attain global reach," he said.

Talking about the significance of the visa, he said it would allow people to "change their perspective and make UAE their home" since now they won’t be concerned about a visa change every three years.

Fakhar-e-Alam successfully circumnavigated the globe in a single pilot aeroplane in 2018. He carried both Pakistan and UAE’s flag on his aircraft and uniform.

The celebrity is a well-known actor, TV host, VJ, singer and philanthropist in Pakistan. He does most of his work travelling back and forth between Pakistan and UAE.