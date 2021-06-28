 
Monday Jun 28 2021
Zendaya pays homage to Beyoncé with 2021 BET Awards look

Monday Jun 28, 2021

Zendaya paid homage to Beyoncé during the 2021 BET Awards.

In the award show, the actress wore a long version of the same Versace dress that Queen Bey wore during her iconic Crazy in Love performance during the 2003 BET Awards performance.

The dress, which was a 2003 Versace runway piece, featured a long dark violet skirt along with pops of neon green and purple stripes.

The dress was paired with custom custom-dyed heels along with yellow diamonds. 

She took to Instagram to share the gorgeous look along with a caption referencing the iconic singer's song: "Crazy in love".  

Take a look:



