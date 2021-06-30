'I'm not going anywhere, will complete 5-year tenure': CM Shah

"I will retain my office as long as the party leadership wants me to do so," the CM says.

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday dispelled rumours related to his position in the provincial assembly and said that he is not going to step down before completing his five-year tenure.



Talking to the media in Islamabad, CM Shah said that people should get rid of all such misunderstandings, adding that he would not leave his post on anyone's desire.

"I will retain my office as long as the party leadership wants me to do so," he said.



The chief minister also talked about other matters and called the raids carried out by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to arrest Aijaz Jhakrani "inappropriate."

He said that raids are carried out in Sindh all of a sudden, while in other provinces, courts require a 10-day notice to be issued to the accused.



Criticising the attitude of the Opposition party in the Sindh Assembly, Shah said that members of the PTI made a lot of fuss while presenting the budget in the Sindh Assembly over the last few days.

He said that the Opposition members were "inconsiderate" and they "ruined the atmosphere of the assembly which forced the speaker to stop them from speaking.



Opposition lawmakers stage protest outside Sindh Assembly

After creating a ruckus inside the Sindh Assembly by bringing a charpoy to mark the "funeral of democracy" on Monday, Opposition lawmakers — belonging to the PTI — once again staged a sit-in outside of the assembly after they were denied entry on Tuesday, Dawn.com reported.

Per the report, at least eight members of the Opposition were involved in staging the protest today outside the gate of the Sindh Assembly after they were barred from entering the premises for their "disorderly conduct" a day before.

They arrived at the assembly together with some party supporters holding drums and tried bypassing the security guards to enter the building but were stopped. In response, two PTI lawmakers scaled the gate and entered the assembly. Meanwhile, two female members used another gate to enter the premises.

On Monday, chaotic scenes had erupted during the session of the assembly when PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was stopped from speaking before his turn. Akin to that, when PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi tried to speak, he was stopped after which he left the House in resentment.

The move angered the Opposition members, who started chanting slogans and brought a charpoy inside the House to symbolise the "funeral of democracy."

Expressing his displeasure, Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani ordered the staff to take the charpoy out of the venue and maintain the decorum, saying that the "Opposition had violated the sanctity of the House."

Subsequently, eight PTI MPAs were banned from entering the assembly, including Saeed Ahmed, Rabistan Khan, Arsalan Taj Hussain, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Adeel Ahmed, Shah Nawaz Jadoon, Bilal Ahmed and Raja Azhar Khan, per the Dawn.com report.