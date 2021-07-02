Karachi: Maric exams to begin on July 5

File photo of students attempting exams.

The annual matriculation board exams will commence on July 5, the Board of Secondary Education, Karachi's spokesperson said Friday.

Talking about the schedule, Chairman BSEK Ashraf Ali said that the science group's papers' would start at 9am and end at 11am, while the general group's exams will begin at 2:30 pm.

As many as 348,249 students will appear across 438 examination centres. During the exams, COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be implemented.

'Exams of classes 9, 10, 11, 12 will take place, come what may'



Last month, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood had said exams of classes ninth, matric, first, and second-year would take place across the country after July 10, "come what may".

The minister, speaking on the floor of the National Assembly during the budget session, said several problems arose last year when the government had decided not to conduct exams.

"But now, we have decided that no grades will be awarded without exams," the education minister said. It is "unfortunate" that some called for no exams even now in parliament, he said.